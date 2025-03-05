Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built

Japan is home to the world's first park that would not be ideal for a quick stroll.
As reported by CNN, a park roughly the size of four paper sheets in Japan's central prefecture of Shizuoka was titled the world's smallest park, according to Guinness World Records.
With a phenomenal size of 2.6 square feet, the park offers a stool made up of a wood, and held by a rock, with small bush surrounding it.
The park look like a bonsai from afar, a miniaturised but realistic representation of nature in the form of a tree, which is a renowned Japanese art.
It is a located in the Nagaizumi town, about 68 miles southwest of the capital Tokyo.
Previously, the world record was held by Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon, which was actually the inspiration behind the Japaneses recreational space.
When a Nagaizumi resident was on vacation in the US, "they found the previous record holder for the smallest park," Shuji Koyama, team leader of the town's constructive division.
The park was known among locals as the world's smallest park since it was built in 1988, from leftover space during road constructions.
Notably, the space was used in order to not waste the small area and allow pedestrians to take a break, which gained its official title after Shizuoka officials brought in a certified surveyor to measure the park.