Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' go 3D in LEGO's must-have new set

The LEGO Sunflowers set consists of 2,615 pieces and features adjustable petals

  • by Web Desk
  • March 02, 2025
The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and LEGO have collaborated to create a LEGO set that allows people to build their own version of Vincent van Gogh's famous painting Sunflowers.

As per Reuters, museum curator Nienke Bakker stated that she hopes the LEGO version will introduce more people to Van Gogh’s life and artwork.

"The great thing is that people can actually build it themselves and build up a composition in a way that a painter builds up a composition," she added.

The LEGO Sunflowers set consists of 2,615 pieces and features adjustable petals.

Although it is smaller than Van Gogh’s original painting, it still requires many hours to assemble.

The set is made using standard LEGO bricks, except for one specially designed piece that features Van Gogh’s signature.

Stijn Oom, a designer at LEGO, said that selecting the right colors was challenging but Van Gogh’s bold and textured brushstrokes made it easier to translate the painting into a 3D LEGO model.

"It was exciting to try and kind of mimic all of the shapes in the painting with existing LEGO elements," Oom said.

The new LEGO Sunflowers set officially launched on Saturday, March 1.

