Sports

Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year free agency deal

The Raiders recently lost their top linebacker, Robert Spillane who signed with the New England Patriots

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year NFL free agency deal
Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year NFL free agency deal

Las Vegas Raiders made major addition to their defence on the first day of NFL free agency by signing Elandon Roberts.

As per ESPN, Roberts has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the club on Monday night.

The Raiders recently lost their top linebacker, Robert Spillane who signed with the New England Patriots in free agency on Monday, March 10.

Roberts is expected to help fill that gap with his hard-hitting, physical approach to the game.

The 30-year-old player previously signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

Before that, he played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and four with the New England Patriots.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2016 and played in two Super Bowls with them, winning one in the 2018 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin usually called him a "tooth-chipper" due to his hard-hitting, aggressive playing style.

Roberts has been a productive linebacker throughout his nine-year NFL career, accumulating 54 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks.

The player is from Port Arthur, Texas and played college football at the University of Houston.

In 2015, he led all FBS players with 88 solo tackles and topped the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with 19 tackles for loss.

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’
Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’
John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes in WWE Raw next week
John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes in WWE Raw next week
Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford
Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford
Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of baby boy in heartfelt post
Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of baby boy in heartfelt post
Fortnite partners with Shohei Ohtani for exclusive in-game content
Fortnite partners with Shohei Ohtani for exclusive in-game content
Jack Draper beats Brooksby to face Fritz in Indian Wells round of 16
Jack Draper beats Brooksby to face Fritz in Indian Wells round of 16
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder
Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder
Capcom partners with Esports World Cup for thrilling competitions
Capcom partners with Esports World Cup for thrilling competitions
Lando Norris set to face most challenging F1 season with Verstappen, Hamilton
Lando Norris set to face most challenging F1 season with Verstappen, Hamilton
Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP
Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP
Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's feat after stunning Real Madrid debut
Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's feat after stunning Real Madrid debut