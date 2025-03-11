Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year free agency deal

Las Vegas Raiders made major addition to their defence on the first day of NFL free agency by signing Elandon Roberts.
As per ESPN, Roberts has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the club on Monday night.
The Raiders recently lost their top linebacker, Robert Spillane who signed with the New England Patriots in free agency on Monday, March 10.
Roberts is expected to help fill that gap with his hard-hitting, physical approach to the game.
The 30-year-old player previously signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.
Before that, he played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and four with the New England Patriots.
He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2016 and played in two Super Bowls with them, winning one in the 2018 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin usually called him a "tooth-chipper" due to his hard-hitting, aggressive playing style.
Roberts has been a productive linebacker throughout his nine-year NFL career, accumulating 54 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks.
The player is from Port Arthur, Texas and played college football at the University of Houston.
In 2015, he led all FBS players with 88 solo tackles and topped the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with 19 tackles for loss.