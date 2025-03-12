Experts reveal secret diet to make kids friendly and 'kinder'

Food experts have revealed a secret food that could make children ‘sociable and kinder.’
According to Manchester Evening, nutrition experts in a new study suggested that by making one simple change in the kids diet, they can give them the “best start in life."
A new study found that children who eat fish twice a week have higher chances of exhibiting "prosocial" behaviour, including sharing and friendliness.
The author of the study, Dr. Caroline Taylor, said, “Our evidence to link fish consumption in children with the best behavioural development is clear, and we strongly recommend parents provide at least two portions of fish a week in accordance with NHS guidelines.”
A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that 7% of kids did not eat fish every week, 63.9% ate one to 190 grams per week, and 28.9% ate more than 190 grams (2 portions) weekly.
The results of the study showed that children aged seven who did not fish a week had a 35% higher risk of displaying below-average behavioural development, while the nine-year-olds had a 43% higher risk.
Taylor noted, “Our previous studies have shown that eating fish during pregnancy in the UK can have a positive effect on child development. This has also been found in countries where fish intakes are higher than they are here.”
The researchers at the University of Bristol encouraged fish consumption, suggesting that it positively affects the development of the children.