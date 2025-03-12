World

Barron Trump sparks romance rumors with Princess Leonor

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, may have found an ideal romantic partner

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, quickly grabs public attention whenever he appears at any event because of his handsome appearance and stylish looks.

Many people online were curious about Barron's love life.

Earlier reports confirmed that he was single but recent reports have led to speculation that he may have found an ideal romantic partner.

Some fans believe that Barron and Crown Princess Leonor of Spain would be a good match.

Meanwhile, astrologer Terry Naznon further fuelled this rumour by discussing the possibility of a romance between Barron and Princess Leonor in an interview with Nicki Swift, as per Newsbreak.

While expressing his opinion, Naznon said, “Barron Trump is an intelligent brainiac with a great talent for all things techie. He’s super smart, and anyone he matches up with will have to be smart, too.”

Naznon observed that Crown Princess being a Scorpio, is very focused.

While Scorpio and Pisces (Barron's sign) can have good relationships, their connection might be more friendly than romantic.

He further noted that Barron would be more compatible with someone he meets in a school environment or someone outgoing and energetic.

There is also an age difference between Barron and Princess Leonor, as Barron is 18 years old, while Leonor is 20 years old.

As per the reports, Barron, currently a student at New York University has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur.

Reports also suggested that he has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.
