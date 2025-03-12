Kai Trump receives generous gift from grandfather Donald Trump

Kai Trump was given a lavish gift from grandfather President Donald Trump.
As reported by Mail Online, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the president during a press conference alongside Elon Musk revealed that he has bought the 17-year-old a Tesla Cyber-Truck.
This surprising choice of gift came after he expressed on Truth Social a day prior that he was looking to buy Tesla in support of the DOGE head.
While taking questions on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump revealed that he wasn't the only member of the family with a Tesla.
"I bought for a very special young woman, you know, I'm sure you've never heard of her, Kai," the 78-year-old said cheekily.
Gushing over her granddaughter, he noted, "She's a great golfer and she puts the clubs in the back, and I guess it's a very safe deal, she loves it."
Trump admitted that he had bought the car around a year ago, who loved the car as he continued, "She loves it, and it's very safe, it's very strong, heavy, it's all steel, stainless steel."
Furthermore, the future University of Miami golfer also expressed love for her grandfather as she made a speech in support of him at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Kai Trump also spoke about how proud she was of Donald Trump for beating Kamala Harris in 2024's Presidential election.