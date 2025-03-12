iOS 18.3.2: Apple introduces latest update with bug fixes

Apple has officially announced iOS 18.3.2 update for the iPhone, packed with a comprehensive suite of enhancements and bug fixes.
The latest update does not bring anything new apart from bug fixes. However, it’s a major update for your iPhone as the company also includes security fixes.
The company has highlighted the security fix on its support page, which is currently unavailable on the latest update but also accessible on iPadOS 18.3.2, macOS 15.3.2, visionOS 2.3.2, watchOS 11.3.2, and tvOS 18.3.2.
It's worth mentioning that the iOS 18.3.2 update is a supplementary update to the already introduced fix of the WebKit vulnerability, which was previously addressed with the release of iOS 17.2.
Here’s how to access iOS 18.3.2 update:
To access it, iPhone users are required to install the iOS 18.3.2 update from the Settings app.
Firstly, launch Settings > General > Software Update and download the latest update by following all the instructions.
iPhones compatible with iOS 18.3.2
The entire iOS 18 release is accessible with any iPhone from the iPhone Xs from 2018 onwards, including the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, and more.
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates, featuring significant new features in April.