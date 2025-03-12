Sci-Tech

iOS 18.3.2: Apple introduces latest update with bug fixes

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates, featuring significant new features

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
iOS 18.3.2: Apple introduces latest update with bug fixes
iOS 18.3.2: Apple introduces latest update with bug fixes

Apple has officially announced iOS 18.3.2 update for the iPhone, packed with a comprehensive suite of enhancements and bug fixes.

The latest update does not bring anything new apart from bug fixes. However, it’s a major update for your iPhone as the company also includes security fixes. 

The company has highlighted the security fix on its support page, which is currently unavailable on the latest update but also accessible on iPadOS 18.3.2, macOS 15.3.2, visionOS 2.3.2, watchOS 11.3.2, and tvOS 18.3.2.

It's worth mentioning that the iOS 18.3.2 update is a supplementary update to the already introduced fix of the WebKit vulnerability, which was previously addressed with the release of iOS 17.2.

Here’s how to access iOS 18.3.2 update:

To access it, iPhone users are required to install the iOS 18.3.2 update from the Settings app.

Firstly, launch Settings > General > Software Update and download the latest update by following all the instructions.

iPhones compatible with iOS 18.3.2

The entire iOS 18 release is accessible with any iPhone from the iPhone Xs from 2018 onwards, including the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, and more.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates, featuring significant new features in April. 

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Google Wallet released in Pakistan to promote digital transactions
Google Wallet released in Pakistan to promote digital transactions
OpenAI rolls out new tools for building custom AI agents for businesses
OpenAI rolls out new tools for building custom AI agents for businesses
Google Chrome updates extension policy to limit deceptive affiliate practices
Google Chrome updates extension policy to limit deceptive affiliate practices
NASA launches newest space telescope to reveal hidden mysteries of universe
NASA launches newest space telescope to reveal hidden mysteries of universe
WhatsApp Business gets fresh look with new branding icon
WhatsApp Business gets fresh look with new branding icon
Smartwatch sales suffer setback: Global demand drops for first time
Smartwatch sales suffer setback: Global demand drops for first time
Gemini updates Gmail with new button for automatic Google Calendar events
Gemini updates Gmail with new button for automatic Google Calendar events
Bluesky expands video upload limit to improve user experience
Bluesky expands video upload limit to improve user experience
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
X down: Users report widespread outage
X down: Users report widespread outage