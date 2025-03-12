Health

Eating fish boosts children's social skills, study finds

Seafood provides essential nutrients which are important for children's health

  • March 12, 2025
A recent study has surprisingly found a connection between eating fish and the behavioural development of children.

Seafood provides essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, selenium and iodine, which are important for children's health.

A recent study conducted by the University of Bristol, which included almost 6,000 children, shows that eating seafood is important for helping children develop good behaviours and social skills, as per NeuroScience.

The study found that children who eat seafood regularly by age 7 tend to display more positive social behaviours such as sharing and helping, at ages 7 and 9.

While, children who ate very little seafood at age 7 were more likely to show fewer positive social behaviours, like being friendly, helpful and generous, at the same ages.

Dr Caroline Taylor, Associate Professor in Nutrition at the University of Bristol, said in a statement, noting, “Our evidence to link fish consumption in children with the best behavioural development is clear, and we strongly recommend parents to provide at least two portions of fish a week in accordance with NHS guidelines.”

“We hope these research findings empower parents with the knowledge to give their children the best start in life,” the statement added.

Children are adviced to eat at least two servings of fish every week.

One of these servings should be an oily fish, such as salmon or mackerel, which is particularly beneficial for health.

