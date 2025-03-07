Thailand finally ends 50-year-old school hairstyle restrictions

Students in Thailand are now allowed to wear their hair freely after years of conflicts.
Thailand’s Supreme Administrative Court canceled a 50-year-old rule by the education ministry that required boys to have short hair and girls to keep their hair at ear-length.
As per BBC, many schools had already started relaxing hairstyle rules over time.
However, some schools still followed the 1975 directive, cutting the hair of students who did not comply.
Student activists have been campaigning for a long time to relax hairstyle rules, claiming that such restrictions violate their human dignity and personal freedom over their own bodies.
In response to these campaigns, the education ministry allowed students to have longer hairstyles in 2020 but with some restrictions.
As per the reports, these rules were removed in 2023 when then-Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong stated that students, parents and school authorities should work together to decide what hairstyles are acceptable in their schools.
The court’s decision was based on a petition filed in 2020 by 23 public school students, who argued that the 1975 rule was unconstitutional.
The court declared that the old rule was no longer relevant in modern society.
