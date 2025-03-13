Health

Waking up between 2-3 AM could be sign of serious health issue, study

The health expert advices people to consult a doctor if they frequently wake up between 2-3 AM

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Do you also wake up in the middle of the night?

Dr Eric Berg, a health expert is warning that frequently waking up between 2-3 AM could be a sign of an underlying health issue and he advices people experiencing this to consult a doctor.

As per Surrey Live, Dr Berg is known for his expertise in healthy ketosis and intermittent fasting. He has 13 million subscribers on YouTube and has written a bestselling book, The Healthy Keto Plan.

Cortisol, a stress hormone is supposed to be at its lowest level around 2 AM.

However, for some people it remains high, leading to sleep disturbances and frequent night waking which can negatively impact daily life.

Magnesium plays a role in regulating cortisol levels and a deficiency in magnesium can contribute to sleep problems.

The health expert advices people to consult a doctor if they suspect they have low magnesium levels.

Lack of sleep is connected to health issues like heart disease, dementia and diabetes.

Many studies suggest that magnesium can reduce cortisol and if the body lacks magnesium, cortisol levels may rise, leading to an increased stress response.

What is magnesium?

Magnesium is an important mineral that helps the body with functions like metabolism, energy production, muscle function and protein use.

Symptoms of magnesium deficiency:

People with digestive disorders, diabetes, alcohol dependence and older adults are more likely to have a magnesium deficiency.

Symptoms of this deficiency may include low mood, fatigue, headaches, constipation, heart palpitations, numbness, anxiety, irritability, nausea, weakness, muscle twitching or cramps and irregular heart rhythms.

Magnesium-rich foods:

1. Soy products like milk, flour, and tofu

2. Legumes and seeds

3. Nuts (almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts)

4. Peanuts and peanut butter

5. Whole grain breads and cereals (brown rice, millet)

6. Fruit (bananas, dried apricots, etc.)

7. Vegetables, particularly dark green, leafy vegetables (artichokes, chard, beet greens, avocados)

