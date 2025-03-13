Bear with rare brain condition heals after groundbreaking surgery

A bear named Boki, a European brown bear had groundbreaking brain surgery to treat seizures and vision problems caused by fluid buildup in his brain.
Doctors were worried that if they didn't perform the surgery before Boki entered a hibernation-like state, he might not wake up.
As per Sky News, now, after waking from semi-hibernation, the three-year-old bear appears healthy, happy and in good condition.
In October, he underwent a three-hour operation where a tube was inserted from his brain, under his skin and down to his bladder to drain excess fluid.
The procedure was led by Edinburgh-based specialist Romain Pizzi, who had only performed it once before on an Asiatic black bear in Laos.
As per Wildwood Trust in Kent, Boki has fully recovered and no longer requires medication, with no reported health issues.
Head of bears Jon Forde said in a statement, noting, “He's looking brilliant, happy and healthy and we haven't seen any negative signs from him. All his personality traits are still there - he's still the same old Boki that we love.”
He shared, “He lost around 30kg - we think a lot of this because he's actually grown while he was asleep so a lot of energy has been used for that."
As per the outlet, Boki was abandoned by his mother as a cub and was relocated to the Wildwood Trust near Canterbury in December 2022.
Boki has hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid buildup in the brain.
It is common in humans, affecting one in 500 births and can also develop later due to illness or injury.
However, it is considered rare in animals.