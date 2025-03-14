Sci-Tech

China streaming platform iQiyi set to open theme park with VR experiences

China's 'Netflix' iQiyi is planning to enter theme park market after the successful virtual reality attractions

Chinese video-streaming platform iQiyi is on track to open its first theme park based on characters from its own shows.

As reported by CNBC, on Thursday, March 13, it was officially announced that the "iQiyi Land" is set to open in the city of Yangzhou in Jiangsu province, near the country's financial hub Shanghai.

The company revealed the theme park will have seven types of attractions including interactive film sets, immersive theatre and multiple experiences utilising virtual reality (VR).

All the activities are expected to be based on characters from iQiyi's television dramas and films.

Despite struggling China's economy, the company is hoping that the consumers will spend their money on such adventures and experiences.

iQiyi's theme park was built after the company's huge success with VR-specific attractions.

The company has developed technology that combines VR headsets with moving platforms, giving customers the impression of being part of their favourite drama.

VR experience first opened in Shanghai two year ago and since have been operating in more than 40 locations in at least 20 Chinese cities.

One VR experience based on iQiyi's dramas Strange Tales of the Tang Dynasty: To the West gained more than 100,000 visitors in its first year.

Notably, the official opening date of iQiyi Land has not been revealed, while on the other hand Legoland is set to open the gates of its first China resort in Shanghai this summer.

