World

US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation

In Missouri, authorities confirmed three fatalities, while in Texas, three others died in car accidents

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation

Six people lost their lives as severe storms impacted vast regions of the United States.

In Missouri, authorities confirmed three fatalities, while in Texas, three others died in car accidents caused by dust storms on Friday.

As per multiple reports, approximately 138 million people in the central and southern United States are at risk of experiencing severe weather.

Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana and Kentucky.

Missouri has declared a state of emergency, with tornadoes expected to reach EF2 intensity.

Additionally, Christian County experienced extreme weather, with hailstones as large as baseballs reported by the US weather service.

Related: Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries

Authorities in Butler County warned that the death toll might increase as rescue efforts continue.

Images from across the state showed large vehicles overturned due to the severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the public safety department's said the crashes were caused by high winds and low visibility.

The severe weather has led to the destruction of buildings, disruptions in power supply and the outbreak of at least 100 wildfires across several states.

As per PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages over 400,000 homes in the Midwest and southern states are currently without electricity.

In response to the crisis, Missouri Governor urged residents to stay informed and follow weather updates.

Related: American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire

A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items