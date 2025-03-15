US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation

Six people lost their lives as severe storms impacted vast regions of the United States.
In Missouri, authorities confirmed three fatalities, while in Texas, three others died in car accidents caused by dust storms on Friday.
As per multiple reports, approximately 138 million people in the central and southern United States are at risk of experiencing severe weather.
Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana and Kentucky.
Missouri has declared a state of emergency, with tornadoes expected to reach EF2 intensity.
Additionally, Christian County experienced extreme weather, with hailstones as large as baseballs reported by the US weather service.
Authorities in Butler County warned that the death toll might increase as rescue efforts continue.
Images from across the state showed large vehicles overturned due to the severe weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the public safety department's said the crashes were caused by high winds and low visibility.
The severe weather has led to the destruction of buildings, disruptions in power supply and the outbreak of at least 100 wildfires across several states.
As per PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages over 400,000 homes in the Midwest and southern states are currently without electricity.
In response to the crisis, Missouri Governor urged residents to stay informed and follow weather updates.
