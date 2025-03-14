 American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire

World

  • March 14, 2025
The American Airlines almost met a catastrophic tragedy after the plane engine caught fire at the airport.

As reported by CNN, on Thursday evening, March 13, 2025, almost dozen of passengers were forced to evacuate on the wing of the plane at Denver International Airport after one of its engine caught fire.

American Airlines Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800 making it's journey from Colorado Springs to Dallas-Fort Worth, with 172 passengers was diverted to Denver after crew reported "engine vibration."

The Federal Aviation Administration shared in a statement, noting, "After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire."

The plane's engine caught fire after it arrived at gate C38, where all the passengers were quickly removed and the crew put an end to the fire.

Following the evacuation, six passengers were taken to hospital for further examination.

"We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority," the airline also shared in a statement. 

The airline has made arrangement for a replacement aircraft and crew to help the distraught customers continue their journey to Dallas.

