Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries

The Trump administration is considering imposing broad travel restrictions on citizens from several countries as part of a new ban.
This information comes from sources familiar with the situation and an internal memo that was reviewed by Reuters.
The memo reveals a proposal for restricting travel from 41 countries by dividing them into three groups.
The first group includes 10 countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea, where all visa issuance would be stopped entirely.
The second group, made up of five countries including Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan, would face partial restrictions, affecting tourist, student and other immigrant visas with a few exceptions.
While, the third group includes 26 countries, such as Belarus, Pakistan and Turkmenistan, which may face partial suspensions of US visa issuance.
However, these countries could avoid this restriction if their governments address specific issues within 60 days.
As per the reports, a US official, speaking anonymously warned that the list is not final and could change and that it still requires approval from the administration including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
To note, on January 20 Donald Trump signed an executive order that introduced stricter security checks for foreign nationals wanting to enter the US.
The goal was to identify possible national security threats.