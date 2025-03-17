Essential tips to avoid weight gain during Ramadan

Fasting offers several health advantages, but poor dietary habits during non-fasting hours can cause weight gain during Ramadan.
If you want to be one of those people who want to reduce weight, then controlling your food intake in the evenings can help you prevent unwanted weight gain.
Here are a few ways to avoid weight gain during Ramadan:
Small food portions:
Ensure to consume a light meal that includes small food portions.
Before starting your meal, have your salad or soup first; as it consists of low calories and makes you feel full.
Drink eight glassses of water:
To stay hydrated, drink at least eight glasses of water during the non-fasting hours.
Avoid packaged juices:
Minimise consumption of sweetened fruit juices, especially avoid packaged juices with high amounts of sugar.
Avoid fried food items:
Try to avoid fried food items and prefer low-fat dairy products and lean meat.
It's preferred to replace Arabic sweets with fruit salad and fresh fruits.
Keep doing workouts:
Exercising is one of the most essential factors to assist you burn fat. Walk every day for at least half an hour, aiming for one hour to burn the additional calories.
