Health

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

Discover five behaviours that may be negatively affecting your heart and blood vessel health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change
Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

We often do things in our lives, whether intentionally or unintentionally, that harm our health.

Especially, it becomes harder to maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle which make the body feel tired and less energetic.

What should be done in such a situation to easily take care of heart health?

As per The Independent, Dr Christopher Broyd, consultant cardiologist at Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital identified five behaviours that may be negatively affecting your heart and blood vessel health.

Lack of exercise or any physical activity:

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

Dr Christopher Broyd warned that “a sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol, and increased blood pressure, all of which increase your risk for cardiovascular disease. Regular exercise is crucial for heart health.”

While suggesting some tips, he said, “Begin with simple activities like walking, stretching, or using a stationary bike. Even short bursts of activity, such as 10-minute walks, can add up over time and gradually increase your stamina.”

Ongoing stress:

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

Long-term stress can harm the heart by increasing blood pressure and raising the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Chronic stress from work can lead to high blood pressure, cause poor eating habits and disturb sleep.

“Regular physical activity, such as walking, yoga, or exercise, can help release built-up tension and improve mood by boosting endorphins,” says Broyd.

He added, “Some find that mindfulness techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or progressive muscle relaxation can calm the mind and reduce stress levels.”

Lack of sleep:

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

Broyd said, “Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can increase blood pressure, contribute to obesity, and disrupt the body’s natural repair processes. Sleep disorders like sleep apnoea can also significantly affect heart health.”

To help promote natural and restful sleep, the cardiologist advises having a regular sleep routine.

Insufficient exposure to sunlight:

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

“A lack of sunlight exposure can lead to vitamin D deficiency, which has been linked to higher blood pressure, inflammation, and an increased risk of heart disease. Safe sun exposure or supplementation can help maintain heart health,” Broyd added.

Social isolation:

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

Being isolated from others or feeling lonely can increase the chances of developing heart disease.

Loneliness can cause stress, raise blood pressure and harm the immune system.

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change
Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event

Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event
Chris Evans announces ‘retirement’ from Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chris Evans announces ‘retirement’ from Marvel Cinematic Universe
Greece set to open museum featuring mysterious 7th century BC skeletons

Greece set to open museum featuring mysterious 7th century BC skeletons
US ALA slams Biden for failing to ban menthol cigarettes
US ALA slams Biden for failing to ban menthol cigarettes
US detects first case of rare H5N9 bird flu in California poultry farm
US detects first case of rare H5N9 bird flu in California poultry farm
US FDA takes major decision about Ozempic amid its growing popularity
US FDA takes major decision about Ozempic amid its growing popularity
CDC rejects Kansas claim of largest TB outbreak in US history
CDC rejects Kansas claim of largest TB outbreak in US history
Heart disease claims one life every 34 seconds in US
Heart disease claims one life every 34 seconds in US
Coca-Cola lands in hot water over health concerns
Coca-Cola lands in hot water over health concerns
Wondering about ideal time to take vitamin C? Here's what experts say
Wondering about ideal time to take vitamin C? Here's what experts say
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales
Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts