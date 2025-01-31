Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change

We often do things in our lives, whether intentionally or unintentionally, that harm our health.
Especially, it becomes harder to maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle which make the body feel tired and less energetic.
What should be done in such a situation to easily take care of heart health?
As per The Independent, Dr Christopher Broyd, consultant cardiologist at Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital identified five behaviours that may be negatively affecting your heart and blood vessel health.
Lack of exercise or any physical activity:
Dr Christopher Broyd warned that “a sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol, and increased blood pressure, all of which increase your risk for cardiovascular disease. Regular exercise is crucial for heart health.”
While suggesting some tips, he said, “Begin with simple activities like walking, stretching, or using a stationary bike. Even short bursts of activity, such as 10-minute walks, can add up over time and gradually increase your stamina.”
Ongoing stress:
Long-term stress can harm the heart by increasing blood pressure and raising the risk of heart attack or stroke.
Chronic stress from work can lead to high blood pressure, cause poor eating habits and disturb sleep.
“Regular physical activity, such as walking, yoga, or exercise, can help release built-up tension and improve mood by boosting endorphins,” says Broyd.
He added, “Some find that mindfulness techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or progressive muscle relaxation can calm the mind and reduce stress levels.”
Lack of sleep:
Broyd said, “Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can increase blood pressure, contribute to obesity, and disrupt the body’s natural repair processes. Sleep disorders like sleep apnoea can also significantly affect heart health.”
To help promote natural and restful sleep, the cardiologist advises having a regular sleep routine.
Insufficient exposure to sunlight:
“A lack of sunlight exposure can lead to vitamin D deficiency, which has been linked to higher blood pressure, inflammation, and an increased risk of heart disease. Safe sun exposure or supplementation can help maintain heart health,” Broyd added.
Social isolation:
Being isolated from others or feeling lonely can increase the chances of developing heart disease.
Loneliness can cause stress, raise blood pressure and harm the immune system.