Hollywood director charged for scamming Netflix

A scandal broke in Hollywood as a director-writer scammed Netflix in a $11 million deal.
As reported by Associated Press, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Carl Erik Rinsch was arrested for taking a huge amount of money from Netflix for a show that was never aired.
According to reports, the 47 Ronin director used the money he received from the popular streaming platform on Rolls Royce, Ferrari and cryptocurrency investments instead on the sci-fi show.
The charges include wire fraud and money laundering as federal prosecutors claim it was a scheme to defraud Netflix.
Prosecutors shared that the streaming giant initially paid around $44 million to purchase an unfinished show called White Horse from Rinsch, and eventually gave out additional $11 million after the director claimed he needed the money to complete the show.
Rinsch blew out around $10 million on personal expenses and luxury items that included $1.8 million on credit card bills, $3.8 million on antiques, $2.4 million on five Rolls-Royces and one Ferrari, $1 million on lawyers to sue Netflix for more money,
He was arrested in West Hollywood, California and had a preliminary court hearing on Tuesday.
Notably, Netflix had made no comment on the case and Carl Erik Rinsch is waiting for his next hearing at New York court.