Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts

Elon Musk addresses threats to his life and Tesla from ‘bad people’ over controversial reform

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 19, 2025
Elon Musk addresses threats to his life and Tesla from ‘bad people’ over controversial reform
Elon Musk addresses threats to his life and Tesla from ‘bad people’ over controversial reform

The richest person in the world Elon Musk has claimed that “bad people” wanted to assassinate him due to Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reforms.

According to AA, the tech gaint on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, said that people wanted to kill him and destroy his electronic vehicle company Tesla over because DOGE efforts are stopping them from fraud and corruption.

Speaking to Fox News he told Sean Hannity, ““It turns out when you take away people's, you know, the money that they're receiving fraudulently, they get very upset.”

“And they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they're bad people. Bad people do bad things,” he added.

Notably, Musk has been facing backlash and growing controversy in the recent week due to his aggressive push to reduce the federal bureaucracy.

