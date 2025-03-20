Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure 

World

National parks are government managed lands that protect natural and historical resources.

In the United States, there are many parks and preserves, which are filled with challenges including long waiting lines, crowd and timely entry.

In order to avoid such hurdles, a nature enthusiasts look into some of the least visited national parks, that are just waiting be explored.

As reported by CNN, the foot traffic for 2024 had reached a new record, with around 400 National Park sites receiving more than 330 million recreation visits.

Here are the 5 least visited US national parks for 2024:

1. Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, Alaska

This Alaska location gives you true wilderness experience with no roads, no cell service and no proper campsite.

The land, which is around 8.4 million acres, allows visitor to fend for themselves while they enjoy their adventures.

2. North Cascades National Park, Washington

Surrounded by tall mountains consisting of around 300 glaciers, North Cascades National Park is comparatively less crowded than other Washington's park such as Olympic and Mount Rainier.

The scenic landscape is home to more than 1,600 species of plants, and contains more than 400 miles of trails.

3. Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska

For this 1.8 million acres location, there are no entrance gates or roads to track the journey, making it the true exploration adventure.

According to National Park Service, half a million reindeer migrate through this park as they cross the Kobuk River and Onion Portage.

4. Lake Clark National Park & Preserve, Alaska

The 4 million acres national park is home to two National Natural Landmark volcanoes and three designated Wild Rivers.

5. National Park of American Samoa

Located in a remote part of the South Pacific, most park enthusiasts would require a passport to get access to the stunning scenery.

The park is a splendid blend of marine and land, with the total land making up to 13,500 acres.

