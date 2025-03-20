World

Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title



  • March 20, 2025
Poland's beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
A magnificent 300-year-old beech tree, known as "The Heart of the Dalkowskie Hills," has earned Poland its fourth consecutive European Tree of the Year title.

Located in Dalków’s historic park, the tree is cherished by the local community for its striking deep-red color.

As per BBC, visitors have a unique tradition of tossing peanuts into a hole in the tree while making wishes.

The European Tree of the Year contest highlights the beauty and significance of trees across Europe.

The Portuguese Moreton Bay Fig tree secured second place in the European Tree of the Year contest.

It was planted in the 19th century in Coimbra’s Quinta das Lágrimas Gardens.

Related: Brian Haw statue unveiled in London to honor peace activist

The tree grew from seeds that were exchanged with Sydney's Botanical Garden and is now an important and cherished landmark in Portugal.

While, Pino de Juan Molinera, a 400-year-old stone pine in Abengibre, Spain, secured third place in the European Tree of the Year contest.

Over the centuries, it has provided shelter for generations of locals and has been part of many celebrations, childhood memories and romantic moments.

Despite facing harsh weather conditions like floods, snowstorms and even lightning strike, the tree has survived.

Related: Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life

Other notable entries in the European Tree of the Year contest include The Skipinnish Oak in Scotland, The Old Chestnut of Sint-Rafaël in Belgium and The Tree of Freedom in Rab.

