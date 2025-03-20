Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed

The ultimate list of countries whose citizens are satisfied with their day to day life have been revealed by the World Happiness Report.
As reported by CNN, without much surprise, Finland has kept its position secured for the eight year straight as the No. 1 world's happiest country.
With the United Nations International Day of Happiness celebrated on March 20, 2025, the report did not look as hopeful for the US, as it was placed at No. 24, making this year the lowest it has ever been in the list.
According to the report, in US and some part of Europe, the decline in happiness and satisfaction have played a major role in the countries political situations.
The findings are based on Gallup World Poll from 140 countries, which are evaluated on their average life over the span of three years, for this report, it was from 2022 to 2024.
To come up with the accurate ranking, the report looks at six key variables to help explain life evaluations, which are, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, social support and perceptions of corruption.
Here's the list of countries that topped the World Happiness Report:
1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Iceland
4. Sweden
5. Netherlands
6. Costa Rica
7. Norway
8. Israel
9. Luxembourg
10. Mexico
Notably, at the bottom of the list was Afghanistan at No. 147.