Elon Musk sues Indian government over alleged censorship

This lawsuit coincides with the rising US-India tensions

  • March 20, 2025
Elon Musk-owned X (Formerly Twitter) filed a lawsuit against India’s government over content regulation and censorship of the app. 

X sued Delhi for issuing arbitrary takedown notices.

It requested the High Court in Southern Karnataka state to get the federal government to adhere to India’s laws when issuing notices.

In the past few years, Delhi has penalised strict regulations over the operations of different social media companies, including Meta-owned platforms to Alphabet-owned Google.

It coincides with the rising US-India tensions.

US President Donald Trump is planning to impose reciprocal duties to commence from April 2, after criticising India for charging high taxes on its US imports.

While a small market for US companies, the world’s most famous nation and its approximately 700 million Android users is known as a significant key market.

Elon Musk is preparing to launch his Starlink satellite internet service in India.

India’s hinterland requires satellite internet, the country’s telecommunication minister informed Bloomberg News this week giving a boost to Starlink.

Notably, Tesla has confirmed to deliver a few thousand cars to a port near Mumbai in the near future, marking a highly-anticipated launch in India.

