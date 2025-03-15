Sci-Tech

Elon Musk sets deadline for Starship’s historic Mars mission

Starship is key to SpaceX’s satellite launch business, which it dominates with the reusable Falcon 9

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Elon Musk says starship set to depart for Mars by end of 2026
Elon Musk says starship set to depart for Mars by end of 2026

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced on Friday that Starship is set to take off for Mars at the end of 2026, carrying the Tesla humanoid bot Optimus.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk said: “Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Optimus. If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely.”

Musk informed investors on a conference call in April 2024 that he expected Optimus to be capable of performing a variety of tasks in the factory by the last quarter of 2024.

Citing sources, Reuters stated that in November Musk’s vision to colonise Mars would become a great national priority under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Related: World’s richest woman who leaves Elon Musk, Bill Gates behind

It indicated significant advancements for NASA’s moon programme and an increase in funding for SpaceX.

Starship is essential to SpaceX’s future satellite liftoff business, an industry it currently dominates with its partially reusable Falcon 9, and Musk’s long-term vision to colonise Mars.

It's worth mentioning that NASA is also awaiting for an improved variant of Starship as a lunar lander for its Artemis programme, which to return astronauts to the Moon this decade.  

Related: Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter

A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
SpaceX Crew-10 launches for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
SpaceX Crew-10 launches for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
Google Maps lets you step into past with this hidden feature: Here's how
Google Maps lets you step into past with this hidden feature: Here's how
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
OpenAI calls DeepSeek 'state-subsidized' and 'state-controlled'
OpenAI calls DeepSeek 'state-subsidized' and 'state-controlled'
WhatsApp now lets users save their own status updates with one tap
WhatsApp now lets users save their own status updates with one tap
SoftBank secures $676 million worth old plant for OpenAI collaboration
SoftBank secures $676 million worth old plant for OpenAI collaboration
SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope and PUNCH Probes
SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope and PUNCH Probes