Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges

Namibia has officially inaugurated it first ever woman Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the head of state on Friday, March 21.
The newly sworn-in president has taken office at a time when the country is facing significant challenges like high unemployment, inequality and poverty.
Now she is responsible for addressing these issue and leading the nation through this difficult period.
As per BBC, she faces the extra challenge of being Africa’s second-ever directly elected female president and Namibia’s first female head of state, which may bring additional expectations and pressures.
Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement, noting, "If things go well then it will be seen as a good example. But if anything then happens, like it can happen in any administration under men, there are also those who would rather say.”
She secured victory in the November election by receiving 58% of the total votes.
Nandi-Ndaitwah has been a dedicated member of the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo), the political party that has governed Namibia since its independence in 1990.
Swapo originally started as a liberation movement fighting against South Africa’s apartheid rule over Namibia.
She joined Swapo at the young age of 14 when it was still resisting South Africa's white-minority rule.
As per the reports, Swapo has brought progress and improved the lives of the Black majority, the effects of apartheid are still visible, especially in how wealth and land are distributed.
Namibia is a vast country in terms of land size but has a relatively small population of only three million people.
