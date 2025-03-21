Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson criticized him in a recent interview, referring to him as "pathetic man-child."
She is Musk’s 20-year-old daughter from his first marriage to Justine Musk, with whom he has five other children.
In an interview with Teen Vogue, the 20-year-old expressed discomfort when discussing her father and stated that she is not financially dependent on him.
When asked if she was at all "scared" of her father, she replied, "Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."
"I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations," she continued.
In the interview, Vivian also spoke about Musk’s growing involvement in politics especially his connection with President Donald Trump.
She said she felt the need to criticize some of her father’s actions, including a controversial gesture he made at a Trump rally that some people compared to a Nazi salute which both Musk and the Anti-Defamation League denied that the gesture had any such meaning.
Vivian officially changed her name in 2022, removing Musk entirely. In legal documents, she stated that she wanted no connection with her father "in any way, shape or form."
She also confirmed that she has not seen her father since 2020.
