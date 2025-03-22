Norovirus outbreak forces Cardiff hospitals to ban visitors

Health

  • by Web Desk
  • March 22, 2025
A norovirus outbreak has caused the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board to temporarily ban visitors at its hospitals to prevent the virus from spreading among patients, staff and visitors.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread through direct contact with infected individuals or by touching contaminated surfaces.

However, the health board mentioned that certain exceptions to the visitor ban may be allowed on a case-by-case basis, as per BBC.

They also stated that the restriction are not permanent and will be reviewed next week to determine if they should continue or be lifted.

The health board said, "Exceptions will be considered, particularly for those patients who are critically ill, receiving end of life care, birth partners and the Children's Hospital for Wales."

Most people who get norovirus recover on their own within a few days without needing hospital treatment, but in some cases the illness can be severe.

The symptoms of norovirus include sudden and forceful vomiting and diarrhea, a high fever, stomach pain and muscle aches.

As per the outlet, the health board said that people who are still allowed to visit must wash their hands well with soap and water and use hand sanitizing gels to help prevent the spread of infection.

