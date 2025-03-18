Health

Early signs of Alzheimer’s: 5 speech changes you shouldn’t ignore

Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia, gradually affects memory and thinking skills

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Each year, 10 million people worldwide are diagnosed with dementia, and experts predict this number will increase significantly by 2050.

Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia, gradually affects memory and thinking skills over time.

Here are five early sign of Alzheimer's disease related to speech that you should be aware of:

Pauses and hesitation:

A common early sign of Alzheimer’s disease is difficulty remembering specific words, causing frequent pauses, hesitations or vague speech.

Difficulty in finding right words:

People with Alzheimer’s may find it difficult to recall specific words, objects or items that belong to a group.

Misusing words with wrong meanings:

A common early symptom of Alzheimer's disease is trouble remembering right word, causing a person to replace it with similar but incorrect one.

Find difficulty in completing task:

A person with Alzheimer’s may find it difficult to complete tasks and instead of carrying them out they may talk about their feelings and express doubt.

Lack of diverse vocabulary:

A subtle sign of Alzheimer's disease is a reduced variety of words in speech. Individuals may rely on simpler language, frequently repeating the same verbs, nouns and adjectives instead of using a diverse vocabulary.

