Health

How long-term space stay affects human body?

In International Space Station human body deals with micro-gravity which makes it weightless

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
How long-term space stay affects human body?
How long-term space stay affects human body?

A human body functioning is dependant on Earth's gravity, hence the weightlessness of space can have noticeable affects on it, which can take years to recover.

In 2016 astronaut Scott Kelly returned home more nearsighted, lighter and with new symptoms of heart disease after spending a year on the International Space Station (ISS).

Scott's DNA even had some changes in comparison to his twin Mark Kelly, as nearly 1,000 of Scott's genes and chromosomes worked differently.

During his spaceflight, he aged around 9 milliseconds less because of ISS high rotation speed around the earth.

Related: NASA astronauts stuck in space for nine months finally returning home

As NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore returned to earth from a mission, which unexpectedly turned into nine months stay, their bodies are being examined thoroughly for any immediate danger.

The two were stranded on the ISS after their Boeing spaceship malfunction and had to wait for a ride home.

Here are some major changes that human body goes through in long space flights. 

Face swelling

In micro-gravity, all the bodily fluids rush to the upper body and remain there, causing swelling in head and face, which eventually make legs shrink in size and loss mass.

Heart lose its shape

Total blood volume in space drops and with less blood to pump, the heart weakens and loses its shape, becoming more rounded.

As heart does not have to work against the gravity, with little work to do, heart will begin to atrophy.

Immunity

Due to radiation, several immune cells get destroyed and immunity receives a hit, along with some DNA damage that potentially increases the risk of cancer.

Body density

In space, bones become weaker and brittle.Each month astronauts lose around 1.5 percent of their bone and muscles, which eventually accelerate ageing.  

Furthermore, the balance between the cells breaking down old bone and the formation of new bone is heavily disturbed.

Sight

Parts of the eyeball can flatten in no gravity causing sharper distance vision and dimmer near vision, with fluids flooding the skull, it can negatively effect smell and hearing capabilities.

Related: Boost your brain power with these five 'quick' morning exercises

Notably, aside from physical changes and negative affects, the close confinement of spacecraft can have massive toll on a person's mental health, leading to lasting psychological stress.

Norovirus outbreak forces Cardiff hospitals to ban visitors
Norovirus outbreak forces Cardiff hospitals to ban visitors
World Down Syndrome Day 2025: Causes, symptoms and treatment
World Down Syndrome Day 2025: Causes, symptoms and treatment
Foods to avoid for minimal risk of eczema symptoms
Foods to avoid for minimal risk of eczema symptoms
Healthy snack idea: THIS nut helps reduce cholesterol and boost heart health
Healthy snack idea: THIS nut helps reduce cholesterol and boost heart health
New coronavirus strain discover in Brazilian bats
New coronavirus strain discover in Brazilian bats
Prompt CPR boosts survival odds, no matter who performs it: Study
Prompt CPR boosts survival odds, no matter who performs it: Study
Early signs of Alzheimer’s: 5 speech changes you shouldn’t ignore
Early signs of Alzheimer’s: 5 speech changes you shouldn’t ignore
Health experts busts myths surrounding beef tallow
Health experts busts myths surrounding beef tallow
Ebola breakthrough: Scientists develop oral pill to cure deadly virus
Ebola breakthrough: Scientists develop oral pill to cure deadly virus
Essential tips to avoid weight gain during Ramadan
Essential tips to avoid weight gain during Ramadan
Rosemary extract may help treat Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Rosemary extract may help treat Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Here's why you should avoid contact lenses during swimming
Here's why you should avoid contact lenses during swimming