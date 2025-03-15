Boost your brain power with these five 'quick' morning exercises

Health

Set aside 15-20 minutes each morning for exercise so you can work with a sharper and more productive mind

  • by Web Desk
  • March 15, 2025
In the morning, we may physically wake up, but sometimes our mind remains inactive or drowsy.

So what can be done in the morning to not only boost brain power but also improve mental clarity?

Set aside 15-20 minutes each morning for exercise so you can work with a sharper and more productive mind.

Here are five exercise that can improve your brain power:

Deep breathing:

Sit down, close your eyes and take a deep breath through your nose for four counts.

Hold it for four counts, then exhale through your mouth for six counts.

Deep breathing for two minutes can help calm your mind, reduce stress, and improve focus by increasing the oxygen supply to your brain.

Eye exercise:

Moving your eyes in different directions without turning your head helps strengthen eye muscles, reduce screen-related fatigue and improve visual memory, which helps with focus and alertness.

Memory recall:

Trying to remember recent activities or memorizing and recalling words helps improve short-term memory and enhances the brain’s ability to retrieve information quickly.

Mindful meditation:

Sitting quietly focusing on your breath and letting thoughts come and go without judgment helps improve focus, reduce stress and enhance concentration throughout the day.

Reading out loud:

Reading aloud from a book, newspaper or magazine engages multiple brain areas, improving comprehension, pronunciation and processing speed.

