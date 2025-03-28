Sci-Tech

WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app

Many people use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends, family and colleagues due to its convenience

  • March 28, 2025
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to set it as the default app for messages and calls!

With the iOS 18.2 update, Apple allow users to choose their preferred default apps for different functions like calls, messages, web browsing, email and password management.

This change gives users more flexibility by removing the restriction of using Apple's built-in apps.

As per WABetaInfo, once selected as the default app, iOS and iPadOS will automatically open WhatsApp whenever a phone number is tapped in an app that follows the system’s default behaviour for calls and messages.

WhatsApp offers extra feature like end-to-end encryption for secure communication, the ability to send multimedia files and free international call.

Source: WABetaInfo
Since many people use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends, family and colleagues due to its convenience and features setting it as the default app simplifies daily interactions.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to save photos and videos from your own status updates directly to your phone’s gallery.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations.

The feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.

