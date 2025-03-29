World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder

Pugsley Addams, a 2-year-old grey Maine Coon from Minnesota has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records for having the longest tail of any domestic cat.
This cat was named after Pugsley Addams, fictional character created by American cartoonist Charles Addams.
His fluffy tail measures an impressive 18.5 inches (1.5 feet) in length.
The cat's owner, Amanda Cameron told Guinness World Records that she always knew her cat had a long tail.
Following her children's suggestion, she looked up the Guinness World Record for the longest tail on a domestic cat.
Related: 3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats
To her surprise, she found out that Pugsley’s tail was actually longer than the one currently holding the record.
Before him, the record was held by a 4-year-old silver Tabby Maine Coon from Seattle named Rajah Shimko, whose tail is approximately 2 inches shorter than Pugsley’s.
As per the reports, Rajah held the title for only three weeks before Pugsley took the record.
Pugsley comes from a lineage of Maine Coon cats, a breed known for its long, fluffy tails.
Maine Coons are oldest natural cat breed in the US and also the largest domestic cat breed and their thick fur and strong bodies help them survive harsh winters.
The longest Maine Coon cat ever recorded was Stewie, who measured around 4 feet from nose to tail.
Related: Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture