3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats

Breaking records is about achieving something unique that no one else has done before.
Organizations like Guinness World Records keep track of these achievements to showcase human potential and inspire others.
While contracts are constantly being broken and new ones are set, some records have never been broken and seem almost impossible to surpass.
Let’s take a look at 3 world records that have never been broken:
Longest distance javelin throw:
In 1984, Uwe Hohn from Germany set an extraordinary javelin throw record of 104.8 meters, which is considered unbeatable.
This record is called the “emotional world record” because the javelin’s design was later modified to limit throw distances.
Most lightning strikes survived:
Roy Sullivan, a US park ranger who survived seven lightning strikes, earning him the nickname “The Human Lightning Conductor.”
His story is both astonishing and unfortunate as each strike caused injuries, but he managed to survive them all.
The record is extremely difficult to break, but it’s also one that no one would willingly attempt to surpass due to the danger.
Longest fingernails ever on a single hand:
Shridhar Chillal from India set a world record by growing the longest fingernails on one hand for over 66 years.
When he finally cut them, they measured around 30 feet in total.