Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture

David A Lindon created an extremely tiny red LEGO piece measuring just 0.02517mm by 0.02184mm

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
David A Lindon, a micro artist from Bournemouth has achieved a Guinness World Record for making the smallest handmade sculpture.

The process required months of planning and careful craftsmanship to complete.

As per BBC, David created an extremely tiny red LEGO piece measuring just 0.02517mm by 0.02184mm.

He was originally an engineer but later became a micro artist.

He compares the sculpture’s size to that of a human white blood cell to highlight how small it is.

For his latest artwork, he used a piece of red LEGO brick to craft the world’s smallest sculpture.

Experts at Evident Scientific measured it using a light microscope and Spectrographic Limited in Leeds confirmed it as the smallest handmade sculpture ever recorded.

David said, “It's madness I know. I love the challenge, I love the discipline. I love the look of wonder and surprise on people's faces when they see my art for the first time. To see it in person, it blows your mind."

He continued, "The challenge to create tiny objects that can't be seen without a microscope is demanding both physically and mentally.”

"I have trained myself to slow my breathing and work between the beats of my heart. Even the pulse of my heart beating through my fingers creates too much movement,” he added.

David is famous for creating tiny artworks, including three microscopic versions of Van Gogh’s paintings, which were placed on a watch mechanism.

