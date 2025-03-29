Sci-Tech

How to watch partial solar eclipse today?

The partial solar eclipse will start at 10:07 in the U.K. and end midday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
How to watch partial solar eclipse today?
How to watch partial solar eclipse today?

The first partial solar eclipse of 2025 will cross the sky in the U.K. today, March 29, starting a spectacular celestial event.

Skygazers will have the opportunity to witness the Moon cover about 30 to 50% of the Sun at its peak, with an incredible chance of clear skies in southeast England, East Anglia and the Midlands, BBC reported.

Related: When to see sunrise solar eclipse in US this week: Time, states

Where will the partial eclipse occur?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across Northwestern Africa, Greenland, Iceland, Europe, and some parts of the northeastern US and eastern Canada.

What time is the eclipse today in U.K.?

The partial solar eclipse will start at 10:07 in the U.K. and end midday.

However, these timings may vary depending on your location.

How to watch partial eclipse today?

Protective eclipse glasses are essential to safely view the event.

Even during a partial solar eclipse, it's never recommended to expose your eyes to the sun, as it may lead to retinal burns (solar retinopathy).

To get a mesmerising glimpse of nature’s grandeur, gazers must use eclipse glasses to avoid any damage to their eyes.

However, if you don’t have access to them, create a simple pinhole camera with just two sheets of cardboard for safe viewing.

Related: Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?

Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options
Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options
Facebook simplifies ‘Friends’ tab, removes recommended content
Facebook simplifies ‘Friends’ tab, removes recommended content
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI
Instagram introduces 2X playback speed feature for Reels
Instagram introduces 2X playback speed feature for Reels
WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app
WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app
TikTok Shop expands its operations to France, Germany, and Italy
TikTok Shop expands its operations to France, Germany, and Italy
YouTube tests new system to minimise notifications from less watched channels
YouTube tests new system to minimise notifications from less watched channels
ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style images trend raises AI copyright concerns
ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style images trend raises AI copyright concerns
Elon Musk Tesla sees surge amid Trump's 25% auto tariffs
Elon Musk Tesla sees surge amid Trump's 25% auto tariffs
444-million-year-old iside-out fossil secret revealed after qarter-century
444-million-year-old iside-out fossil secret revealed after qarter-century
YouTube modifies Shorts views counting method
YouTube modifies Shorts views counting method
Google introduces latest vacation-planning features to Search, Maps, Gemini
Google introduces latest vacation-planning features to Search, Maps, Gemini