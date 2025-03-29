How to watch partial solar eclipse today?

The first partial solar eclipse of 2025 will cross the sky in the U.K. today, March 29, starting a spectacular celestial event.
Skygazers will have the opportunity to witness the Moon cover about 30 to 50% of the Sun at its peak, with an incredible chance of clear skies in southeast England, East Anglia and the Midlands, BBC reported.
Related: When to see sunrise solar eclipse in US this week: Time, states
Where will the partial eclipse occur?
The partial solar eclipse will be visible across Northwestern Africa, Greenland, Iceland, Europe, and some parts of the northeastern US and eastern Canada.
What time is the eclipse today in U.K.?
The partial solar eclipse will start at 10:07 in the U.K. and end midday.
However, these timings may vary depending on your location.
How to watch partial eclipse today?
Protective eclipse glasses are essential to safely view the event.
Even during a partial solar eclipse, it's never recommended to expose your eyes to the sun, as it may lead to retinal burns (solar retinopathy).
To get a mesmerising glimpse of nature’s grandeur, gazers must use eclipse glasses to avoid any damage to their eyes.
However, if you don’t have access to them, create a simple pinhole camera with just two sheets of cardboard for safe viewing.
Related: Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?