Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?

Sky gazers are in for a special treat as a spectacular celestial event is about to take place!
A total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of March 13 and continue into the early hours of March 14.
During this celestial event, the moon will take on a reddish hue creating a striking visual in the night sky in the US.
As per NASA, this will be the last total lunar eclipse visible in the country until next year.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world, including North America, South America and western Europe and Africa.
The eclipse will start at 11:57 pm Eastern Time and as per NASA, the eclipse will go through all its phases and last for about six hours, ending at 6 am Eastern Time.
What is a lunar eclipse?
A total lunar eclipse happens when the Moon is directly opposite the Sun, with Earth in between.
This alignment causes Earth to completely block sunlight from reaching the Moon.
Instead of going dark, the Moon appears reddish because Earth’s atmosphere filters and bends sunlight, allowing only red and orange wavelengths to reach the Moon.
How to watch a lunar eclipse?
Unlike the total solar eclipse that occurred in the previous year, the upcoming total lunar eclipse can be viewed safely without any special equipment.