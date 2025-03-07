Sci-Tech

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?

This celestial event will be the last total lunar eclipse visible in the US until 2026

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?

Sky gazers are in for a special treat as a spectacular celestial event is about to take place!

A total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of March 13 and continue into the early hours of March 14.

During this celestial event, the moon will take on a reddish hue creating a striking visual in the night sky in the US.

As per NASA, this will be the last total lunar eclipse visible in the country until next year.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world, including North America, South America and western Europe and Africa.

The eclipse will start at 11:57 pm Eastern Time and as per NASA, the eclipse will go through all its phases and last for about six hours, ending at 6 am Eastern Time.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Moon is directly opposite the Sun, with Earth in between.

This alignment causes Earth to completely block sunlight from reaching the Moon.

Instead of going dark, the Moon appears reddish because Earth’s atmosphere filters and bends sunlight, allowing only red and orange wavelengths to reach the Moon.

How to watch a lunar eclipse?

Unlike the total solar eclipse that occurred in the previous year, the upcoming total lunar eclipse can be viewed safely without any special equipment.

Lady Gaga’s 'Mayhem' album sparks collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga’s 'Mayhem' album sparks collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?
Meghan Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan' set for season 2 release on Netflix
Meghan Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan' set for season 2 release on Netflix
WhatsApp introduces Meta AI widget for instant access
WhatsApp introduces Meta AI widget for instant access
WhatsApp introduces Meta AI widget for instant access
WhatsApp introduces Meta AI widget for instant access
TikTok shutdown: Albania joins in amid concern for children safety
TikTok shutdown: Albania joins in amid concern for children safety
SpaceX Starship eighth test flight ends in another explosion
SpaceX Starship eighth test flight ends in another explosion
Alibaba stock surges after launch of DeepSeek rival AI model
Alibaba stock surges after launch of DeepSeek rival AI model
NASA shuts down voyager instruments to extend spacecraft's lifespan
NASA shuts down voyager instruments to extend spacecraft's lifespan
WhatsApp’s Meta AI now lets users create unique group chat icons
WhatsApp’s Meta AI now lets users create unique group chat icons
Scientists uncover hidden body mechanism that kills deadly bacteria
Scientists uncover hidden body mechanism that kills deadly bacteria
Firefly shares major milestone of Blue Ghost's lunar mission
Firefly shares major milestone of Blue Ghost's lunar mission
Google ditches traditional search, tests AI-only version
Google ditches traditional search, tests AI-only version
Tesla UK sales rise despite backlash over Musk's political views
Tesla UK sales rise despite backlash over Musk's political views
M3 iPad Air announcement: Launch date, key features, size
M3 iPad Air announcement: Launch date, key features, size
YouTube takes firm action against gambling videos, betting sites
YouTube takes firm action against gambling videos, betting sites