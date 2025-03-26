Sleeping with socks on improves night's sleep, expert 

Health experts have revealed that wearing sock in bed increases chances of better night’s sleep.
According to CNN, behavioral sleep disorders specialist Michelle Drerup and director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Cleveland Clinic revealed that weraing socks in bed helped people to sleep faster.
She said, “It sounds counterintuitive, I know, but by wearing socks to bed and warming your feet, you may actually lower your core body temperature and fall asleep faster.”
During the day, a typical adult’s core temperature rises to between 97 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 C and 37.2 C), with an average of 98.6 F (37 C), children 10 and younger may run a bit cooler. As night approaches, core temperature begins to drop by one to two degrees, preparing the body for sleep.
A process called distal vasodilation helps with cooling by widening blood vessels in the extremities, primarily the hands and feet, thus increasing heat loss though the skin. As the skin warms, the core of the body cools, which is where those toasty socks come in handy.
“By making your feet warmer, you’re opening up blood vessels to help cool down the rest of the body,” Drerup said. “So increasing the blood circulation to your feet results in a lower core temperature.”
In fact, a small study published in 2018 found young men who slept in socks fell asleep nearly eight minutes faster and slept 32 minutes longer than those who didn’t, with fewer awakenings during the night.