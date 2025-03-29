Sci-Tech

NASA, Boeing to test Starliner for next flight in early 2026

NASA is currently preparing with Boeing to resolve the Starliner's faulty propulsion system

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
NASA, Boeing to test Starliner for next flight aimed in early 2026
NASA, Boeing to test Starliner for next flight aimed in early 2026

NASA has officially revealed that it was moving towards certifying Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner for crewed flights by the end of this year or early 2026.

This move was followed by its inaugural mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was marred by a system fault, forcing a delay in stay.

The agency is currently preparing with Boeing to resolve the Starliner's faulty propulsion system.

Related: NASA astronauts safely return to Earth after nine months 

Boeing launched an eight-day crewed mission to stretch into a nine-month stay in space for NASA’s stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

Both the stranded astronauts returned to Earth earlier this month with Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. 

Joint teams are currently working to schedule the timelines for several propulsion system test campaigns, targeted throughout the summer and spring, as NASA is currently preparing for Starlink’s next flight.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich stated, the flight was expected to be in the time frame of late this year or early 2026.

Boeing’s effort to resolve the Starliner’s faulty propulsion system has been added to the aerospace giant’s thorny development of a spacecraft which has incurred $2 billion.

Related: NASA unveils plans for astronauts after 9-month space stint

WhatsApp now allows users to add songs in Status update
WhatsApp now allows users to add songs in Status update
Apple allows Google Maps as default navigation app on iPhone
Apple allows Google Maps as default navigation app on iPhone
How to watch partial solar eclipse today?
How to watch partial solar eclipse today?
Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options
Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options
Facebook simplifies ‘Friends’ tab, removes recommended content
Facebook simplifies ‘Friends’ tab, removes recommended content
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI
Instagram introduces 2X playback speed feature for Reels
Instagram introduces 2X playback speed feature for Reels
WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app
WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app
TikTok Shop expands its operations to France, Germany, and Italy
TikTok Shop expands its operations to France, Germany, and Italy
YouTube tests new system to minimise notifications from less watched channels
YouTube tests new system to minimise notifications from less watched channels
ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style images trend raises AI copyright concerns
ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style images trend raises AI copyright concerns
Elon Musk Tesla sees surge amid Trump's 25% auto tariffs
Elon Musk Tesla sees surge amid Trump's 25% auto tariffs