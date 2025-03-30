Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify

Myanmar’s neighboring countries sent warships and aircraft loaded with relief supplies and rescue teams on Sunday, March 30 as international aid efforts intensified following a devastating earthquake.
The recently occurred earthquake was one of the strongest to hit Myanmar in the past 100 years.
Countries like India, China and Thailand have sent relief supplies and rescue teams, while Malaysia, Singapore and Russia have also provided aid and personnel.
The powerful 7.7-magnitude quake has claimed at least 1,600 lives and left 3,400 people injured.
The junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said in a statement, noting, "All military and civilian hospitals, as well as healthcare workers, must work together in a coordinated and efficient manner to ensure effective medical response," as per Reuters.
The US Geological Service predicted that Myanmar’s death toll could exceed 10,000 and the economic losses might be greater than the country’s total yearly economic output.
The earthquake also affected neighbouring Thailand where it caused the collapse of an under-construction skyscraper, killing 17 people in the capital.
At least 78 people were still trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.
This was Myanmar’s deadliest natural disaster in years, damaging key infrastructure such as an airport, highways and bridges and has slowed humanitarian aid efforts.
As per the reports, hospitals in central and northwestern Myanmar, particularly in Mandalay and Sagaing are struggling to handle the large number of injured people.
