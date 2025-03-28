7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Thailand

Myanmar has been hit with a devastating earthquake with tremors being felt as far as Thailand's capital Bangkok and China.
As reported by BBC, on Friday, March 28, 2025, the Southeast Asian country was struck by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with the epicentre being located 16 km northwest of the Burmese city of Sagaing, which is about 100 km north of capital Naypyidaw.
According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), a second powerful aftershock of 6.4 magnitude was observed around 12 minuted after the initial shock.
In Thailand's capital Bangkok, building were swaying due to tremors with people fleeing to the streets.
Related: New Zealand earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremor jolts South Island
Additionally, authorities held an emergency meeting right after the first earthquake to deal with the aftermaths.
Thailand emergency services have confirmed 50 injured people and one dead after a building, which was under construction, had collapsed in Bangkok.
In Myanmar, earthquakes are quite common in comparison to the neighbouring countries, between 1930 and 1956, there were six quakes of 7.0 magnitude near the Sagaing Fault.
Bui Thu, a journalist living in Bangkok, who was at home during the natural disaster noted, "I was very nervous, I was very panicked, I didn't know what it was because it has been, I think a decade since Bangkok had a really strong or powerful earthquake like this."
She continued, "Buildings in Bangkok are not engineered for earthquakes, so I think that's why I think there's going to be big damage."
Thailand's Prime Minister has declared the capital a "emergency zone," with government issuing a warning of potential more tremors within next 24-hours.
Related: Earthquake near Dublin sends mild shocks across Northern California
Notably, there have been limited information from Myanmar, as the country has been ruled by a military since 2021, with restricted internet and state controlled media.