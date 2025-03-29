King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake

King Charles and Queen Camilla are “dreadfully shocked and saddened” by Myanmar earthquake.
Taking to the Instagram Story of the Royal Family on Saturday, March 29, the British Monarch issued an emotional statement in which he and the Queen Consort expressed deep sorrow over the devastating tragedy.
“To the people of Myanmar,” penned the King, adding, “My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship.”
He continued, “I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit.”
“At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their precious livelihoods,” King Charles added.
The heartfelt statement was signed off by the Monarch, writing, “Charles R.”
On March 28, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar’s Mandalay, which is the second largest city of the country, resulting in a widespread devastation that included collapse of several buildings, bridges, and dams.
As of today, the death toll has reached more than 1,000.