UK Weather: Friday set to be hottest day of the year with 23°C temperatures

The UK is expected to experience its hottest day of the year on Friday, April 4, with temperatures possibly reaching 23°C (73°F) in certain areas.
The temperature expected on Friday will surpass previous highest temperature recorded this year which was 21.3°C, recorded on 20th March in Northolt and Chertsey.
The warmest conditions are anticipated in the western parts of London, extending towards Oxfordshire and the south Midlands.
In these areas temperatures may even surpass those of popular holiday destination like Marbella and Ibiza in Spain.
Meanwhile, Cardiff, in Wales is expected to see temperatures rise to 21°C.
Although Scotland experienced its warmest day of the year on Thursday, temperatures in both Scotland and Northern Ireland are predicted to be cooler with Edinburgh reaching around 10°C and Belfast at 15°C.
However, the warmth will be short-lived, as cooler air is expected to sweep down from the north over the weekend.
On Saturday, April 5, the south coast of England will be the warmest, reaching 21°C but temperatures will drop further to around 17°C by Sunday, April 6.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4°C on 16 April 1949.
Looking ahead to next week, there's a risk of overnight frost at the start of the week but temperatures are expected to rise again, reaching 21°C in Scotland.
As we all know that the dry weather increases the risk of wildfires and considering this, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has warned of a "very high to extreme risk" of fires spreading.
