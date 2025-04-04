World

South Korea court removes president months after martial law declaration

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol received firm decision from court four months after declaring martial law

  • April 04, 2025
South Korea's court has made a final decision on President Yoon Suk-yeol's journey in the office after he declared martial law, causing protest all over the country.

As reported by CNN, on Friday, April 4, the court has removed impeached president from office, marking an end to months of legal dispute and citizens concerns.

The decision allows Yoon's formal dismissal from presidency to take place immediately, after parliament voted to impeach him in December 2024.

Along with that, the months-long crisis has left a central global economy and key US ally in struggling position at a quite sensitive time in world affairs, additionally President Donald Trump's "America First" policy has caused rifts in decades of established foreign policies.

The Constitutional Court's decision to uphold the impeachment of Yoon was unanimous.

Moon Hyung-bae, the court's acting head judge said Yoon's martial law decree was unconstitutional as there was no reason to declare martial law at that time and his reasons "cannot be justified."

Yoon's opponent were seen celebrating the decision outside the court, as many feared that if he is reinstated, he would declare martial law again.

Notably, as the president is removed from the office,  a general election would be held within 60 days to choose a new president.

