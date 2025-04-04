Joanne Sharkey gets suspended sentence for baby’s death after 27 years

Joanne Sharkey, a 55-year-old woman from Liverpool was given a two-year prison sentence but it was suspended for two years.
This comes after she admitted to manslaughter by diminished responsibility for the death of her baby 27 years ago, means she was not fully responsible for her actions due to mental health issues.
As per multiple outlets, in March 1998 the body of her newborn baby boy was discovered in bin bags by a dog walker and their son in a wooded area in Warrington.
Sharkey also pleaded guilty to attempting to hide birth of her child.
Now, she won't serve time in prison immediately but will only go to prison if she commits another offence during the two-year period.
As per the reports, a paediatrician who was at the nearby Gulliver's World theme park confirmed that the body found in the bags was that of a deceased baby boy.
Related: US tourist arrested for visiting restricted island, leaving waste behind
However at the time of the discovery, both the baby's identity and the identities of his parents were unknown.
In January 2022, police revisited cold cases and were able to identify Sharkey through DNA analysis.
Sharkey, who was 28 years old at that time was initially arrested for murder.
However, she later admitted that she killed the baby while suffering from postnatal depression, a condition she experienced after giving birth to her first son in 1996.
The judge, while giving Sharkey her sentence, recognized that her mental condition at the time of the crime had significantly affected her ability to make rational decisions.
Despite the sentence being suspended the judge pointed out that it is still considered a punishment because it is legal consequence for her crime.
Related: World’s largest building: Surprising facts you didn’t know about Mukaab