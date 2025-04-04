US tourist arrested for visiting restricted island, leaving waste behind

A social media influencer's visits to a protected island has prompted a call of action from human rights group, who advocate for tribal people.
As reported by BBC, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov landed on North Sentinel Island in an alleged attempt to make contact with the isolated Sentinelese tribe.
Throughout the visit, the 24-year-old filmed his whole journey, and left can of coke and a coconut on the shore, as a form of offering.
On Thursday, April 3, Survival International, a group that advocated for the rights of tribal people, said the alleged act endangered the man's own life as well as the lives of the tribe, calling it "deeply disturbing."
The group further added that the social media creators pose a "new and increasing threat" for isolated indigenous people.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands' police chief HGS Dhaliwal informed the press that "an American citizen" had been arrested and presented before the local court and was detained for three days for "further interrogation."
According to police reports, Polyakov tried to gained the tribe attention by blowing a whistle off the shore of the island for about an hour.
The police chief shared, "a review of his GoPro camera footage showed his entry and landing into the restricted North Sentinel Island."
Additionally, it is illegal for anyone to travel within five kilometres of the island in order to protect the people living there from potential outside diseases.
Polyakov was arrested last week and during investigation he referred to himself as a "thrill seeker," for trying to visit the restricted island.
Notably, the Sentinelese people are one of the most isolated people and very little is known about them, aside from the fact that they are hunter-gatherer community.