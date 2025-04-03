World

Trump administration fires top NSC officials after Loomer’s White House meeting

Laura Loomer reportedly encouraged Trump to remove specific NSC employees

Trump administration has dismissed at least three officials from the National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday, April 3, with more potential firings expected.

The reasons for their removal are unclear but CBS News suggests the firings followed a meeting between far-right activist Laura Loomer and President Donald Trump at the White House.

During this meeting, Loomer reportedly encouraged Trump to remove specific NSC employees who she felt were not loyal enough to his agenda.

As per the reports, the recent firings come after a controversy last month.

In that incident, senior NSC officials accidentally included a journalist in a messaging thread on Signal about military strikes in Yemen.

However, it is unclear whether this controversy influenced the decision to fire the officials.

Despite the mistake, President Trump has supported the NSC officials involved.

Those fired from the NSC include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence; Thomas Boodry, a senior director for legislative affairs; and David Feith, a senior director overseeing technology and national security.

Loomer, in her statement to US media chose not to reveal further details about her meeting with President Trump.

She explained that her decision was made out of respect for both President Trump and the privacy of the Oval Office.

