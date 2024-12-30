Chinese teenager gets life sentence for classmate's murder

Chinese court has sentenced two teenagers imprisonment for murdering their 13-year-old classmate.
According to BBC, two 13-year-old school boys from Hebei identified only by their surnames Zhang and Li killed their classmate Wang with a shovel and divided his money in March 2024.
The court in a statement on Monday, December 30, 2024, said that the boys after killing Wand buried him in an abandoned vegetable greenhouse.
The court noted that their "methods were especially cruel and circumstances especially vile."
Zhang was sentenced to life imprisonment while Li will spend 12 years in prison.
Moreover, Wang family and lawyer told the court in March that he was bullied by three of his classmates in the school.
As per the court, the victim have had conflicts with Zhang and Li while the thid boy identified by his surname Ma was also present on the court but he did not received any capital punishment.