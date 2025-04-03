World’s largest building: Surprising facts you didn’t know about Mukaab

Saudi Arabia is constructing the world’s largest building called the Mukaab, shaped like a giant cube.
As per multiple outlets, it will be 1,312 feet tall in Riyadh and its length and width will be the same as its height, with enough space that could easily fit approximately 20 Empire State Buildings inside.
The project is part of the New Murabba development which aima to transform Riyadh into global hub for tourism and business.
The Mukaab will feature a detailed exterior that is inspired by traditional Islamic architectural styles.
Inside, it will span a vast 2 million square meters of floor space.
At its core, a massive twisting tower will create the impression of a large cube enclosing another twisting structure.
Additionally, the building will also include a holographic system that projects under water and otherworldly scenes within the cuboid space.
Around the Mukaab, there will be additional towers and a vast underground area of 350,000 square meters, which will offer shops, homes and recreational facilities.
Instead of an empty rooftop, the structure will feature a massive garden to enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality.
Excavation work for the Mukaab is nearly complete, with almost 250 million cubic feet of earth removed.
Construction workers contribute nearly 3 million hours of labour to the project. This remarkable project is set to be completed by 2030.
