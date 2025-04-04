World

China strikes back at US with 34% reciprocal tariffs

China has made a firm decision in retaliation to President Donald Trump's trade war

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
China strikes back at US with 34% reciprocal tariffs
China strikes back at US with 34% reciprocal tariffs

China has hit back with powerful tariff on US import goods as a response to President Donald Trump global trade war.

As reported by CNN, on Friday, April 4, China announced that it will impose 34% reciprocal tariffs on all imports coming from US from April 10, 2025.

This was a direct response to Trump's Wednesday decision of applying additional 34% tariffs on all Chinese goods, causing immense tension between the two countries.

China's State Council Tariff Commission shared in a statement, "This practice of the US is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice."

Related: Tariff: How Trump's new policies actually work

Since the 47th US president took office, he has imposed two different phases of 10% addition tax on all Chinese imports, which the administration revealed was a necessary step to investigate the flow of illicit fentanyl from foreign countries.

Trump latest tariffs decision means that now goods from China would be subject to total of 54% tariffs.

Related: US stock market faces major losses as Trump’s tariffs shake global economy

According to experts, the shocking percentage of tariffs could fundamentally reshape the relation between the two countries.

Tunisia replaces red meat with snails due to economic crisis
Tunisia replaces red meat with snails due to economic crisis
MH370: Malaysia authorities suspend search for missing flight
MH370: Malaysia authorities suspend search for missing flight
US tourist arrested for visiting restricted island, leaving waste behind
US tourist arrested for visiting restricted island, leaving waste behind
South Korea court removes president months after martial law declaration
South Korea court removes president months after martial law declaration
Trump administration fires top NSC officials after Loomer’s White House meeting
Trump administration fires top NSC officials after Loomer’s White House meeting
World’s largest building: Surprising facts you didn’t know about Mukaab
World’s largest building: Surprising facts you didn’t know about Mukaab
UK government approves Luton Airport expansion despite environmental concerns
UK government approves Luton Airport expansion despite environmental concerns
US stock market faces major losses as Trump’s tariffs shake global economy
US stock market faces major losses as Trump’s tariffs shake global economy
Hungary makes surprising decision amid Benjamin Netanyahu visit
Hungary makes surprising decision amid Benjamin Netanyahu visit
Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower
Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower
Mass grave of Roman-era fighters discovered in Vienna
Mass grave of Roman-era fighters discovered in Vienna
Top 10 countries with most billionaires 2025: US takes crown
Top 10 countries with most billionaires 2025: US takes crown