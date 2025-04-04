China strikes back at US with 34% reciprocal tariffs

China has hit back with powerful tariff on US import goods as a response to President Donald Trump global trade war.
As reported by CNN, on Friday, April 4, China announced that it will impose 34% reciprocal tariffs on all imports coming from US from April 10, 2025.
This was a direct response to Trump's Wednesday decision of applying additional 34% tariffs on all Chinese goods, causing immense tension between the two countries.
China's State Council Tariff Commission shared in a statement, "This practice of the US is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice."
Since the 47th US president took office, he has imposed two different phases of 10% addition tax on all Chinese imports, which the administration revealed was a necessary step to investigate the flow of illicit fentanyl from foreign countries.
Trump latest tariffs decision means that now goods from China would be subject to total of 54% tariffs.
According to experts, the shocking percentage of tariffs could fundamentally reshape the relation between the two countries.