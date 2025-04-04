Tunisia replaces red meat with snails due to economic crisis

In Tunisia, a huge number of unemployed young men and families are finding snails to be the solution for their problems involving finances.
As reported by Associated Press, due to slump economy, many families are turning to snails for their protein requirements as other form of meats have become un-affordable.
A 29-year-old snail seller from Akouda village noted, "They're profitable, beneficial and quite in demand."
According to research published in Archaeological and Anthropological Science last year, snails have been part of the Tunisia diet for more than seven millennia.
In recent times, the protein-form has been receiving attention as a practical alternative to red meat.
Additionally, with the youth unemployment rate reaching above 40%, snail picking and selling has become the source of income for many families.
Not only are the snails good for the pocket, they also provide environmental benefits, as they produce unnoticeable carbon emissions and also helps in the deforestation linked to livestock farming.
Notably, dishes containing snails have become quite famous during this year's Ramadan, a Muslim holy month, which ended last week.